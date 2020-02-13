16,851 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,616,000 after purchasing an additional 442,942 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,837,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 564,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,547. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $148.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average of $140.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

