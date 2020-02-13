16,902 Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,421. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $91.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

