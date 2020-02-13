17,439 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $69.40. 100,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,796. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

