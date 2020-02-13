1irstcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $39.72 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and $67,530.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017759 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00084595 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008135 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,083 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

