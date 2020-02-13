1World Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $23,352.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1World has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One 1World token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.44 or 0.03469061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00246178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00146486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

1World Profile

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

