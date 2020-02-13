$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to report $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $819.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Payments.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.22.

GPN stock opened at $201.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $206.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.72 and its 200-day moving average is $174.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

