$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the lowest is $2.61 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.