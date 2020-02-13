$2.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $2.89. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

CRI stock opened at $110.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $394,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $2,001,200.00. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,329,687 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 217,907 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $17,015,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,281.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 126,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $9,245,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

