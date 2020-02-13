$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Corp. of America.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $54,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,344,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,427,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3,092.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 126,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $187.51 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $188.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

