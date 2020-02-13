21,068 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.94. 712,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,764. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

