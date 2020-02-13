21,549 Shares in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.