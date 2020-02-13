$258.63 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report sales of $258.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $266.25 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $219.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 853.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $160.26 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $160.80. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

