$262.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $262.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $269.60 million. Lendingtree reported sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lendingtree.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,400,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $326.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.72. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $281.01 and a 1-year high of $434.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

