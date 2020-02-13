26,233 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.96. 2,170,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,573. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

