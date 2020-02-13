$269.88 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce sales of $269.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.07 million. Smart Global posted sales of $304.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Smart Global by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smart Global by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after buying an additional 261,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Smart Global by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after buying an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Smart Global by 53.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $704.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

