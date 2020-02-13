27,989 Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,989 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 316,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Exelon stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,917. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

