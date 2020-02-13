28,446 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $119.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.