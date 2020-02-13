28,815 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.67. 15,202,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,924,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

