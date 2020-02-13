29,821 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Powell Industries makes up about 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Powell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,345,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $429.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

