$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $12.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.08). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

NYSE:LAD opened at $128.75 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

