$37.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to report $37.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.42 billion and the lowest is $36.54 billion. Cigna reported sales of $33.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $154.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.25 billion to $155.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $162.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.58 billion to $169.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $9,096,893 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $222.56 on Thursday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

