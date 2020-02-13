$370.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $370.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.57 million and the lowest is $368.22 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $354.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $293.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.98. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $214.18 and a 12-month high of $305.38.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

