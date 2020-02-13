3DCoin (3DC) Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $969.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,372,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,083,120 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

