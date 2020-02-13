41,192 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in CVS Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 125,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,548,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

