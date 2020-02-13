416,077 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 416,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,000. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 15.70% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 99,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JVAL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.37. 12,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

