42,762 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.58. 9,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,451. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

