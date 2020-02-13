$461.88 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce sales of $461.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.90 million and the highest is $468.36 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $353.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

BMRN stock opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

