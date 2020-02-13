46,870 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.31. 15,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,434. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

