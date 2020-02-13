47,532 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.06. 1,172,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,943. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

