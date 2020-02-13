4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. FinnCap upped their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 3,320 ($43.67) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,371.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,062.75. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a market capitalization of $948.10 million and a P/E ratio of 24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

