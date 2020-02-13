4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 88.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $26,573.00 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.03479201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00149132 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.