$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the lowest is $4.96 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.76 billion to $20.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $21.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.