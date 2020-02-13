$519.26 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce $519.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.40 million and the highest is $521.37 million. Waters reported sales of $513.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,286. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $224.37 on Thursday. Waters has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.39.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

