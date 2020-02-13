$536.24 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce sales of $536.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.48 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $531.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,250 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $585,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $169,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,335,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,608 shares of company stock worth $3,899,379. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,460,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 746.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 86,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 154.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.