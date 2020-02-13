5,514 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,324,663,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,381,000 after purchasing an additional 116,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.97. 40,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $156.74 and a 52 week high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

