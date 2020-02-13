$6.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will post sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.08 billion. Raytheon posted sales of $6.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year sales of $31.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.76 billion to $31.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.58 billion to $33.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

NYSE RTN opened at $229.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.26. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon (RTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.