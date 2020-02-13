61,925 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $2,818,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 250,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 853,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after buying an additional 418,746 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,212,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,593,325. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

