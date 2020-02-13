64,869 Shares in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Zogenix comprises about 3.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Zogenix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zogenix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,312,000.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,841. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,711,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

