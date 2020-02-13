$678.63 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce $678.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.50 million and the highest is $679.69 million. Teleflex posted sales of $641.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $377.39 on Thursday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $269.88 and a fifty-two week high of $390.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,543.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,445.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 686,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

