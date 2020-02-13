$69.69 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to report $69.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $69.50 million. Appian posted sales of $60.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $265.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $266.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $308.61 million, with estimates ranging from $305.15 million to $311.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Appian has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $807,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

