6,940 Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

Shares of RTN traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $228.20. 74,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,614. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.26.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

