70,720 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.