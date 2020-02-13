74,324 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Leidos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $2,672,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $254,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

