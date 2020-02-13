$745.38 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to announce sales of $745.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.53 million. Visteon reported sales of $731.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VC. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Shares of VC opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. Visteon has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 107.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Visteon by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Visteon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

