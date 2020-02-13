74,959 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 38,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,811. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

