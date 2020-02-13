7,769 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.12. 42,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $151.66 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.75.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

