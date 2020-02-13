8,008 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Biogen accounts for approximately 2.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Biogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,997. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

