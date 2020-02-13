$802.84 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce sales of $802.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $791.00 million. Stericycle posted sales of $852.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Stericycle by 17.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $22,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Stericycle by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 881,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 28.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 303,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

