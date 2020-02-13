8,560 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $6.69 on Thursday, hitting $154.65. 3,847,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $150.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

