8,698 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. L3Harris comprises about 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $3,485,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

NYSE LHX traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.48 and its 200-day moving average is $207.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $156.90 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

